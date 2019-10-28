White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused Pelosi of holding an "unauthorized impeachment proceeding" and referred to the closed depositions conducted so far as "secret" and "shady" and "irreversibly illegitimate."

So, why is Pelosi finally holding a vote on the impeachment inquiry now?

A senior legislative aide tells CBS News it's partially because lawmakers need a rules change to basically transfer what's been compiled in the closed-door investigations before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees over to the House Judiciary Committee for formal consideration of articles of impeachment.

As Pelosi's letter states, the resolution "authorizes the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and sets forth due process rights for the President and his Counsel."

It remains to be seen whether any House Republicans might vote for the resolution. "Counting is being done" to gauge potential GOP support, said one Democratic political aide working on next year's congressional elections and helping to track vulnerable Republicans.

The Rules Committee will mark up the resolution on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and introduce the resolution for a full House vote.