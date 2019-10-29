Oklahoma Bull Rider Back Competing After Previous Injury Accident
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - One of the best bull riders in the world, from Cherokee County, is back in action.
Ryan Dirteater spent the past few months recovering after suffering several injuries riding in Tulsa. Dirteater is back riding bulls just a few months after one stepped on him. The Hulbert-born and raised bull-rider has been taking it easy for months.
A bull stepped on him during a Tulsa competition. Dirteater said from his hospital bed about breaking four ribs and collapsing his lung.
"I did get hurt, but you go through adversity. Everybody goes through it," he said. "It can make you or break you."
Dirteater took the setback as a blessing in disguise. Since then, he's been training at home. He's now only days away from the PBR Finals in Vegas.
"That's the Super Bowl of our sport, its huge," he said.
On Tuesday, it was time for one last ride before the finals. A few last minute stretches, gearing up, helmet on, and time to ride.
"Thinking about it just gives me chills," Dirteater said.
He had a near perfect ride.
"I feel solid. I'm ready," he said.
The 14th best rider in the world said he's not sure if he could have made such a great recovery had it not been from constant support from fans, friends, and family.
"I'm just a small town kid from Hulbert, Oklahoma," Dirteater said. "I'm gonna give it everything I got. See y'all soon."
The finals start Nov. 6. You can watch them on CBS and CBS Sports.