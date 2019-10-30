Possible Robbery Suspect In Custody After Tulsa Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a driver is in jail after leading police on an overnight chase, and they believe he may be connected to another crime.
Police said a witness to a gas station robbery--that happened over the weekend--gave officers a description of the suspect and the car the thief took off in after the robbery.
Tuesday night, an officer noticed a man with the same description getting into a car that also was the same description from the robbery.
The officer tried to pull the car over, but the man took and led police on a chase.
Police said the driver pulled into a random yard around Lewis and I-44, got out of the car, and tried to run from police; about a block away police were able to catch the man and arrest him.