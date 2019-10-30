News
State Officials Reveal What Real IDs Will Look Like
TULSA, Oklahoma - State officials expect to start rolling out the new IDs that are Real ID compliant in April of next year.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is showing is what those Real IDs will look like.
The goal of the new cards is to make it difficult for people to forge identification.
Oklahoma is still one of just a few states that are not Real ID compliant.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given Oklahoma several extensions to meet the requirements in the Real ID Act, which means your current IDs are still acceptable.
Oklahoma's current extension lasts through September 18th of 2020.
The Transportation Security Administration will start requiring Real IDs in October of 2020.