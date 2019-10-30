Bristow Hoping Win Over Catoosa Turns Into District
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - This week has been altered due to rain so the pirates are hitting the weight room and film session to get set for the Indians.
"Our preparation is going well. It's tough in this weather right now, but I expect a tough, hard-fought game Friday night," said head coach Brett Jones.
"We are going to do whatever it takes, no matter what. We know what we have to get the job done," said quarterback Stephon Tolon.
Bristow can clinch its first district title since 1999 with a win against Catoosa, who is coming off a big victory against Mclain, which was 35-0 last Friday. Even though the Indians are just 3-5 overall, all gloves are off with a district title on the line.
"I think they're in the playoff hunt. They have a lot to play for. It's their senior night, which is extra motivation for them. We're not taking them lightly for sure and in order for us to be district champions we have to get that one more win and its going to be a tough one," Jones said.
With the winning streak that the Pirates are on, they are not just wanting a district championship, but a chance at a state title down the line.
"I think we have the tools in place - can we put it all together at the right time? We need to be a little fortunate, and be a little lucky. This could be the team," Jones said.