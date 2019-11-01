News
Oklahoma Tribal Celebration Set For Gathering Place, Nov. 9
Gathering Place invites you to celebrate our Native American nations at the upcoming Oklahoma Tribal Celebration from 1 to 6 p.m. November 9.
This history-making celebration will be one of the region’s largest Native American festivals with each nation having a realm within the park to share its story and cultural legacy.
There will be live music and dance performances, cooking demonstrations and native food vendors, stickball, an arts and crafts market and more. Plus, don’t miss a special performance by The Levi Platero Band.
For more information, including a full list of activities and the main stage schedule, visit: https://www.gatheringplace.org/events/event/1433431.