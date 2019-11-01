News
3 Men Charged With 2015 Death Of Muskogee County Man
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Three men have been charged in a Muskogee County cold case murder. Robert Guenther was killed in May of 2015.
Benrick Carter, Thirstian Hunter and Mark Logan are charged with first-degree murder in his death. An affidavit said the three men kidnapped Guenther and held him against his will at gunpoint. They then drove him to a remote road, shot him several times and left him for dead, prosecutors said.
The men are also charged with one count of conspiracy.
