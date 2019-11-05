News
Kojo Asamoa-Caesar Announces Candidacy For Oklahoma 1st District
Congressman Kevin Hern now has a Democratic opponent for next year’s election.
Kojo Asamoa-Caesar has announced his candidacy for Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District, which covers Tulsa. He is one of the founding principals of Greenwood Leadership Academy and recently served as interim executive director of 36 Degrees North.
If he wins a potential Democratic primary, he would challenge one-term incumbent Hern for a seat in Congress.