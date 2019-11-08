Tulsa Police: Man In Custody, Accused Of Setting Fire To Home With People Inside
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after police said he set fire to a front porch of a home while people were inside.
Tulsa Police said Temur Omar is in the County Jail right now on arson and drug complaints. Tulsa Police said Omar set fire to the front porch of a home near 15th and Denver with people inside.
Officers said the call came in just as they were getting to work - they responded and took Omar into custody.
Police said they'd arrested Omar for arson complaints before.
"There was some damage or evidence of a fire. Kind of on the side of a house, between two houses, and then the front porch was wooden, so that caught on fire so luckily. The firefighter got the call quickly enough to put it out before it caught the house on fire, which was 6 feet away probably," said Sgt. Brandon Davis, Tulsa Police.
Court records show Omar was also charged with arson in a different case.