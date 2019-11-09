News
Tulsa Man Arrested On Child Abuse Complaints
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of child abuse.
Police say around noon on Friday they responded to a call of a non-responsive 2-month old child. According to officers, Martrell Thames said he laid the child down and when he came back the child was unresponsive.
EMSA transported the child to the hospital where doctors found the child suffered severe closed head injuries, as well as injury to the torso.
Thames was booked into Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of child abuse. The child's condition is unknown at this time.
