11-Year-Old Boy Found Safe After Going Missing Overnight
Sunday, November 10th 2019, 6:30 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department says they have found an 11-year-old child who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Officers say 11-year-old Trent Stailey or TJ was last seen at the Polo Run Apartments between 2 and 3 pm. Saturday afternoon and never returned home.
Police say they located TJ at another apartment complex where he was safe and unharmed.
This is a developing story...