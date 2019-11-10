TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department says they have found an 11-year-old child who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Officers say 11-year-old Trent Stailey or TJ was last seen at the Polo Run Apartments between 2 and 3 pm. Saturday afternoon and never returned home. 

Police say they located TJ at another apartment complex where he was safe and unharmed. 

This is a developing story...

 

 