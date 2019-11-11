Arctic Air Sends People In Need To Tulsa Warming Stations
TULSA, Oklahoma - A more than 40-degree temperature drop kept Tulsa warming stations busy throughout the day Monday.
“We are making preparations to serve even more people with these super cold temperatures and harsh weather that’s happening right now,” said Sara Kleinecke with The Salvation Army.
Kleinecke said The Salvation Army worked with the other three warming stations around town. She said all four saw more visitors Monday because of the cold.
“We all may be close to full, but we hate to say that we’re full because we always make room for everybody,” said Kleinecke. “We don’t ever turn anyone away. We are anticipating - all of us are anticipating - a lot of people to come through our doors at night.”
During the last cold snap on October 30, Kleinecke said the Center of Hope served more than 300 people in one overnight stay. She said Monday they prepared beds in case they see a large group of people again this week.
“We have of course our mainstay beds here in the emergency shelter and then we can actually move things around and we have cots on standby that we can put out so we can go ahead and meet the need and make sure people have a warm place to stay tonight,” said Kleinecke.
Tulsa Warming Stations:
The Salvation Army Center of Hope
102 N. Denver Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
24/7
Tulsa County Social Services
2401 Charles Page Blvd.
Tulsa OK 74127
8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Dennis R. Neill Equality Center
621 East 4th Street
Tulsa, OK 74120
Noon - 9 p.m.
John 3:16 Mission
506 N. Cheyenne
Tulsa, Okla. 74103
24/7