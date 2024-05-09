Barnsdall Family Thankful They're Together After Tornado Destroys Home, Belongings

A Barnsdall family has nowhere to go after the tornado destroyed their home and neighborhood.

They’re praying they find a new home fast, but in the meantime, are holding on to each other.

Their house was one of the dozens destroyed in the EF-4 tornado.

The 17-year-old daughter inside the home said her only thought as it struck– was to protect her siblings.

The Osage County Fairgrounds are cool and quiet, a solace for storm victims.

Volunteers have stocked it to the brim with food and supplies.

But the only ones here on Thursday are the Ramseys.

“It's just the whole entire house, it sounds like an explosion, the way it blew in glass everywhere, debris everywhere," said Johnathen Ramsey.

Ramsey, his three kids, and their dog have nowhere else to go after the tornado destroyed their Barnsdall neighborhood.

"I could not recognize our neighborhood at all," he said. 'Seeing it during the daylight, I didn’t know where I was at.”

Their home is unlivable, and because their cars are destroyed, they have no transportation.

“I’ve always had a bad fear when it comes to storms," said Arraya Ramsey.

Arraya, 17, is still in shock from the terrifying night taking shelter.

"The bathroom door was still open," she said. "I saw the edge of the house and the walls vibrating, and saw the edge of the house get lifted up a little bit."

Her only thought was protecting her little sister and brother.

“When I saw the glass start flying, I threw myself on top of my siblings," she said. "That was my first instinct.”

"I’m glad they didn’t get hurt, neither one of them did.”

The family is finding bright moments in all this darkness.

And although they don’t know what’s next, they do know, they have each other.

Johnathan said he found a box of valuables among all the damage near his house.

He said if someone can identify what's inside, he wants to get it back to its rightful owner.

Residents and volunteers are still hard at work and have been all day to continue chopping trees and getting rid of all the debris.

Everyone is pulling together to see this town thrive again.

There's a GoFundMe to benefit the family HERE.