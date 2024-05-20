Data Shows Tulsa's District 4 Sees Highest Number Of EMSA Response Efforts

Councilor Bellis said some of these numbers are driven by the district covering downtown and tourism hubs, like the Tulsa Fairgrounds and Gathering Place.

New data shows District 4 in Tulsa has some the highest use of emergency response from EMSA.

Councilor Laura Bellis said in 2023, District 4 had the most response efforts by EMSA. That district sometimes had even double the response of other districts.

EMSA responded to District 4 more than 23,000 times last year compared to nearly 5,000 for District 8.

Councilor Bellis said some of these numbers are driven by the district covering downtown and tourism hubs, like the Tulsa Fairgrounds and Gathering Place.

A working group’s been established to focus on “pre-hospital response” to help prevent non-emergency use of EMSA, and how to address the social factors of health that may lead to someone in the hospital.

Councilor Bellis believes making more policies and investments could help this issue.

"We can address making sure people live in safe and sustainable neighborhoods, that people have transportation, and access to high quality care, that people have economic opportunities and stability," Bellis said.

Bellis said mental health crises play a big role in people needing transport by ambulance. Tulsa’s recently hired Chief Mental Health Officer is working to address that issue.