"I, obviously, prayed about it. I didn't ask God to let me live, but I just asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death. It didn't really matter to me whether I died or lived," Mr. Carter said. "I have, since that time, been absolutely confident that my Christian faith includes complete confidence in life after death. So, I'm going to live again after I die — Don't know what form I'll take, or anything."