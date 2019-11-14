River Parks Authority To Release Environmental Plans For Tulsa's Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Oklahoma - The River Parks Authority will soon release final plans for environmental issues at Tulsa's Turkey Mountain.
"For the most part, people wanted to keep Turkey Mountain wild, keep it natural but there was also a need for more accessibility and parking," said Matt Meyer, River Parks Authority executive director.
The River Parks Authority says it's waiting until tonight to release all the details of this plan but they say the primary focus is on sustainability and preservation of the park.
Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics named Turkey Mountain to its national list of parks dealing with a lot of man-made environmental damage, such as trail erosion and littering.
Since then, the River Parks Authority has hosted public meetings and collected online surveys to discuss what's needed for cleaning up the park, improving trails, and making sure it'll stand the test of time.