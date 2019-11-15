Police: Tulsa's Most Wanted In Custody
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said the department's most wanted suspect is in custody.
Shannon Scott was booked into the Tulsa County Thursday night on 11 complaints, including strangulation and kidnapping.
Officers with Tulsa's gang unit said they arrested Scott at the East Central Village Apartments near Admiral and 129th East Avenue.
Investigators said Scott assaulted three different girlfriends in a three month span.
Police said he pistol whipped and strangled one girlfriend in August.
In September, officers said he strangled another girlfriend.
Then in October investigators said he strangled a third girlfriend, but, in that case, officers said it happened while she held her one-year-old child in a car seat. And, they said the child fell out of the car seat onto the ground when it happened.
All of the women and the child survived.
A court date for Scott is set for next week.