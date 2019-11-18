Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Woman's Heroin Overdose Death
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Attorney General Mike Hunter said he has charged a Tulsa man with murder after a Perkins woman died of a drug overdose.
Noah Reimer Montague, 25, was already charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and unlawful use of a communication facility to commit a felony. Now he's also charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jamie Bear.
A news release from Hunter's office states a Tulsa Police Department investigation shows Montague sold Bear heroin that led to her overdose death September 10. A "significant amount" of heroin and other drug paraphernalia was discussed in Montague's vehicle following her death.
Perkins Police Department found Bear unresponsive in her apartment after an anonymous phone tip. OSBI also assisted with the investigation.
“Drug dealers who make cruel and conscious decisions to push deadly drugs like heroin into our communities need to be held accountable," Attorney General Hunter said.
“We have no tolerance for Montague’s callous actions that ultimately took the life of another person. I hope family and friends of this woman find some solace in the fact that justice will be served. My sincerest gratitude goes to the law enforcement teams who collaborated on this case. It truly takes all of us to fight the scourge of illicit drugs.”