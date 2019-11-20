The pattern change win bring showers and storms back into the area later this afternoon and tonight before another wave enters the region Thursday with additional precipitation chances Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Gusty south winds from 20 to 34 mph will develop by this morning and continue through the afternoon with mild temps in the upper 60s or lower 70s. Severe weather is not expected but a few rumbles of thunder will be likely later this afternoon and evening. Colder weather also returns by Thursday afternoon as the surface cold front moves southward across the state keeping Friday quite chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s across northern OK. The 2nd round of the Oklahoma High School Football playoffs will be dry and cold with game temps in the 30s. This weekend looks good for outdoor activities with chilly weather Saturday and improving conditions Sunday into early next week before a dynamic storm system arrives early next week. That system should be exiting the state before the Holiday with pleasant yet chilly weather Thanksgiving day.