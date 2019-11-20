Windy Wednesday Ahead Of Evening Showers
The pattern change win bring showers and storms back into the area later this afternoon and tonight before another wave enters the region Thursday with additional precipitation chances Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Gusty south winds from 20 to 34 mph will develop by this morning and continue through the afternoon with mild temps in the upper 60s or lower 70s. Severe weather is not expected but a few rumbles of thunder will be likely later this afternoon and evening. Colder weather also returns by Thursday afternoon as the surface cold front moves southward across the state keeping Friday quite chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s across northern OK. The 2nd round of the Oklahoma High School Football playoffs will be dry and cold with game temps in the 30s. This weekend looks good for outdoor activities with chilly weather Saturday and improving conditions Sunday into early next week before a dynamic storm system arrives early next week. That system should be exiting the state before the Holiday with pleasant yet chilly weather Thanksgiving day.
The main upper air flow from the southwest brings a weakening upper level low near the area later tonight with increasing rain and thunder chances by late afternoon into the evening. The pressure gradient will increase with gusty south winds likely from 20 to 30 mph midday to afternoon. While the chances for precipitation will remain high later today and tonight, there will remain several hours today of dry weather. The best period will arrive by 4pm today into the evening hours, even though a few spotty showers may occur at any time now through the midday. This first wave will continue moving into the Missouri Valley early tomorrow morning with a relatively lull in precipitation by Thursday midday across northeastern OK while showers will continue across the southern third of the state Thursday morning through midday.
Thursday midday to afternoon, a long-wave trough, currently across the western U.S., will move into the central plains bringing another chance for additional rain into sate. Colder air aloft will also arrive across northwestern OK into southcentral Kansas by Thursday afternoon increasing the chances for some wintry precip in those areas. A surface front will enter northeastern OK tomorrow morning and advance southward by midday with falling temps in the upper 40s by Thursday afternoon while still supporting a broad range of 50s and 60s across southeastern OK until Thursday evening as the front clears the southern sections of the state.
Early Friday morning, most of the precipitation will quickly end as cold and dry air advances southward. There will be a very small window for some light wintry issues across far southern Kansas, but this shouldn’t be significant if it happens at all.
Colder weather will remain Friday with highs in the upper 30 to lower 40s north and upper 40s across southern OK.
Next week another very dynamic storm system will near the state, but differences continue to remain regarding specifics from model to model and run to run. This could result in the difference between spotty showers and thunder versus snowfall for part of the state. Its impossible to pinpoint any specifics with this system at this hour, other than to indicate the potential for windy weather and a chance of precipitation nearing eastern OK Tuesday. Regardless, the timing of the main system should be exiting the region allowing for a pleasant Thanksgiving Day across Oklahoma. Another system may also be nearing for Black Friday into the following weekend. We’ll have more specifics as the data becomes more consistent.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone