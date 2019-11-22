Next week looks interesting from a weather perspective with a powerful system expected across the central plains Monday night into Tuesday. This system appears very strong and should push low level moisture eastward into western Arkansas by Tuesday afternoon. We’ll keep a mention for a few storms for this system but mostly well east of the metro. Strong southwest to west winds are likely Tuesday morning before becoming northwesterly as the cold front passes the metro. The timing of this system appears to be changing, which may bring us a period of warmer weather midday before temperatures begin to fall. I’ll not make these changes at this point and will keep the highs in the lower 50s for this update. There may be a small window for some elevated fire danger issues across central OK Tuesday as the strong winds and dry air arrives. Tuesday morning to midday, as the colder air aloft moves across the central plains into the upper Midwest, snow is likely to develop from far northwestern OK into central Kansas into southern Nebraska. At this point, unless the main upper level system changes trajectory, this will remain well north of our areas of concern.