Big Coat Weather Returns For Friday
We’re back to big coat weather today, including the continued chance for spotty showers for the first part of the day before ending from west to east. A small area of snow will continue to be possible across far northwestern OK into south-central Kansas this morning, but this is expected to remain west of our areas of concern. Temperatures currently in the 30s will stay cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s north while slightly warmer across southeastern OK where readings will reach the upper 40s. The system will exit the area this afternoon with gradually clearing sky Saturday morning. The 2nd round of the state playoffs for tonight will be cold with kickoff temps in the upper 30s with end of game readings nearing 36. The showers will be exiting the area later this afternoon, but some natural playing surfaces may be damp due to rainfall we’ve experienced with this system. There will be a Class6A-1 semi-final playoff game in Tulsa Saturday evening between Owasso and Broken Arrow. This game will be played in Jenks, where game time temps Saturday evening will be in the 40s with light winds.
Most of the weekend appears good with Saturdays highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and Sunday reaching the mid-60s. A series of strong mid-level cyclone will move across the nation for the next week, including a strong system Tuesday bringing gusty winds across the area. We also think there may be another system nearing Wednesday evening into Thursday with additional rain chances for part of this time.
Next week looks interesting from a weather perspective with a powerful system expected across the central plains Monday night into Tuesday. This system appears very strong and should push low level moisture eastward into western Arkansas by Tuesday afternoon. We’ll keep a mention for a few storms for this system but mostly well east of the metro. Strong southwest to west winds are likely Tuesday morning before becoming northwesterly as the cold front passes the metro. The timing of this system appears to be changing, which may bring us a period of warmer weather midday before temperatures begin to fall. I’ll not make these changes at this point and will keep the highs in the lower 50s for this update. There may be a small window for some elevated fire danger issues across central OK Tuesday as the strong winds and dry air arrives. Tuesday morning to midday, as the colder air aloft moves across the central plains into the upper Midwest, snow is likely to develop from far northwestern OK into central Kansas into southern Nebraska. At this point, unless the main upper level system changes trajectory, this will remain well north of our areas of concern.
The southwest upper flow will remain active. Data continue to offer another disturbance arriving from the southwest sometime Wednesday into Thursday with increasing rain chances eventually across eastern OK. The data this morning has trended slightly faster with this system, which would bring precipitation back into the area by Wednesday midday and afternoon while exiting early Thursday morning. Since most of the data prior to this morning suggested Wednesday night into Thursday, I’ll keep the pops centered for late Wednesday into early Thursday, but additional changes are very likely to occur. There may also be a weak system nearing Friday into part of the weekend.
Thanks for reading the Friday Morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone