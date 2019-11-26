Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Detroit
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman wanted for first-degree murder has been arrested in Detroit. Diamanta Hera Tibbs was one of Tulsa's Most Wanted.
She is accused of shooting Soconda Boyd outside a convenience store near Mohawk Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard on July 23, 2019.
Police said when they showed up at Naife's Food Mart, they found Boyd lying on the ground. She had been shot in the neck and died at the hospital.
Officers who investigated Boyd's murder said the two women were in an ongoing feud, and there had been an incident at the convenience store involving one of Tibbs' children. A witness said Tibbs arrived at the store shortly before the shooting, getting out of a car with a gun in her hand.
The witnesses said she fired a shot at Boyd then got back into the car and left.
Tibbs was also wanted for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Court records show she was convicted of drug possession in 2009. She also has convictions for shoplifting and using a lost credit card.