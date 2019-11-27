Poll Says Most Oklahomans Support Vaccinations
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new poll of more than 1,000 Oklahomans shows a majority of people living in the state support vaccinations.
Medical experts are concerned about an increase in misinformation about vaccines.
They believe that is the driving factor for a spike in the number of measles cases in the United States.
This year there have been more than 1,250 cases so far, which is the largest number of confirmed measles cases since 1994.
In this new poll, 200 Oklahomans from each of the five congressional districts took part. 84 percent said they support requiring schools to collect information about their students vaccination status. 76 percent believe that data should be made public.
Doctors said they want parents to be educated and informed.
Dr. Larry Bookman with the Oklahoma Medical Association said "We have a conservative legislator and a conservative population. We chose a conservative firm to do the polling, and I think it's important that our legislators know that the people do support vaccinations"
Despite the poll's findings, Oklahoma still has the lowest vaccination rate in the U.S.