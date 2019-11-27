Sweet Adelines Fulfill Holiday Wishes From Tulsa Salvation Army's Angel Tree
TULSA, Oklahoma - An international organization founded right here in Tulsa 75 years ago hopes to inspire the community to help children in need this holiday season.
The Sweet Adelines adopted eight children from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree on Tuesday, after saving up money all year long.
"We raised $712, so we're going to be able to adopt eight angels off the Christmas tree," Sweet Adelines CEO Tammy Talbot said.
"Just giving up a dollar for a coffee, a lunch, five dollars, a little bit here and there, has added up to a lot," she continued.
Salvation Army's Area Commander Major Mark Harwell said for the children chosen, it's a complete game changer on Christmas morning.
"It really lightens Christmas for this family," Howell said. "It changes Christmas completely from a day where they might feel very overwhelmed by their hardships and struggles to a day that is celebrated."
The Angel Tree hopes to serve 6400 kids total this year, and they've only met around 65 percent of their overall goal.
To find out how you can help a child in need, please visit Salvation Army Tulsa. You can complete the entire process online!