Injuries Reported In Crash South Of Henryetta
Thursday, November 28th 2019, 9:59 PM CST
Injuries have been reported Thursday night in a multi-vehicle crash south of Henryetta, troopers said.
The crash happened at mile-marker 100 along northbound Indian Nation Turnpike, roughly four miles south of Henryetta.
Troopers said northbound lanes were blocked along the turnpike, and southbound lanes were blocked partially as well. They reopened at 10:43 p.m.
