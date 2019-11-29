Chilly & Wet Black Friday, But Drier Weather On The Way
Wet weather remains the theme for Black Friday, so don’t put the umbrella away yet. But a drying trend is on the way soon!
Areas of drizzle, showers, and a few hit-or-miss storms will be off-and-on during our Friday, with some dry hours interspersed in-between. Overcast skies will stick around and once again temperatures will struggle to warm up. We’ll stay in the 40s for the majority of the daylight hours.
Temperatures will actually start to climb this evening and tonight as a strong storm system moves in. We’ll have temperatures in the 50s later this evening, climbing into the lower 60s overnight into very early Saturday morning as south winds increase. Scattered storms with some brief heavy downpours and even some small hail will be possible after sunset and through the evening.
One last line of storms will take shape late overnight, mostly after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. A few of these overnight storms could be strong to marginally severe with the potential for hail and strong winds.
Rain and storms will move out after sunrise Saturday, just in time for shopping on Small Business Saturday, but the winds will whip back up! Gusty southwesterly winds will be gusting over 35 miles per hour on Saturday, so hang on to your hats! We’ll have highs in the 60s on Saturday, but temperatures will tumble back into the 40s on Sunday to wrap up the long holiday weekend.
I hope you have a great Friday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!