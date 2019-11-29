

Temperatures will actually start to climb this evening and tonight as a strong storm system moves in. We’ll have temperatures in the 50s later this evening, climbing into the lower 60s overnight into very early Saturday morning as south winds increase. Scattered storms with some brief heavy downpours and even some small hail will be possible after sunset and through the evening.



One last line of storms will take shape late overnight, mostly after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. A few of these overnight storms could be strong to marginally severe with the potential for hail and strong winds.