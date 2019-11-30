KOTV Meets The Big Names Behind The Headlines
TULSA, Oklahoma - Part of our promise here at News On 6 is to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.
Over the past 70 years, we've had some fun with the entertaining side. In 1995, KOTV traveled to Chicago and got exclusive access behind the scenes of The Oprah Winfrey Show, which aired on Channel 6.Part of our promise here at News On 6 is to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained. Over the past 70 years, we've had some fun with the entertaining side.
In 1995, KOTV traveled to Chicago and got exclusive access behind the scenes of The Oprah Winfrey Show, which aired on Channel 6.
"My vulnerability connects with everybody else's vulnerability, and then they're happy whenever you make it because they think that could have been me, I could have done that," said Oprah.
Back in Sooner State, we've sat down with plenty of big stars from Oklahoma, like Blake Shelton.
"I'm not as passionate about any of my jobs as I am about the outdoors. It's just how God made me," Shelton said.
Then there's Pawhuska's Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond.
"I may be the reason people come to visit, but I won't be the only thing they want to stay and see," said Drummond.
Former anchor Terry Hood sat down with a couple of country music superstars. Terry Hood: "What do you think of when you see that?" Reba McEntire: "Thank God I've improved since then!"
Hood was also there when Garth Brooks decided to step away from music to raise his daughters instead.
"Now is the right time to close the books and open new books and new chapters of your life as a full-time dad and whatever else that allows you to do," Brooks said.
KOTV was also there when we Garth made his comeback years later. But Channel 6 also covered the stars, before they were stars. Hanson performed on 6 in the Morning. Reporter Rick Wells met up with Carrie Underwood during a parade in her honor, right before she was crowned the American Idol winner.
"Um, just a bit overwhelming. Oh my gosh, this is crazy," Underwood said.
But not all our big interviews have been with those who make a living on a world stage. KOTV has also interviewed people who have set the stage to change the world, like George Kaiser.
"The idea of a park was, and the reason its called Gathering Place, is we wanted to gather people together from all areas of the metro," said Kaiser. "From all backgrounds so that they could mingle with each other in a casual atmosphere and understand that they're all alike."
News On 6 has also introduced you to Oklahoman, Eric Maddox, who tracked down Saddam Hussein and United States Army General, Norman Schwarzkopf, who led the coalition forces in the Gulf War.
Then there's CBS anchorman Scott Pelly, Price Is Right host Bob Barker and late-night talk show hosts David Letterman and Stephen Colbert, just to name a few.
Terry Hood: "So, I always try to make people who I interview Oklahomans, so..."
Stephen Colbert: "Oh what a beautiful morning, oh what a beautiful day."
It makes sense really because after all, we are Oklahoma's Own.
"Ooooooklahoma where the wind comes sweeping down the plains," sings Oprah.