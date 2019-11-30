Small Business Saturday Helps To Make Big Local Impact
TULSA - Today people in Tulsa and across the country are encouraged to support local businesses and restaurants, but what you may not know, is shopping small has a big impact.
Shoppers Charlie Cobb and Carol Powell were some of the first riders on the Tulsa Trolley - which drove shoppers to downtown stores Saturday afternoon.
They said they always shop together every year on this day.
"You find things here that are unique handcrafted, they are luck, they are not stuff you can find on amazon online," said Cobb.
Tulsa is unique for having a variety of local stores. News On 6 visited local shopping staples like Decopolis on Boston and 5th, to see how the day was impacting their sales.
Owner William Franklin said his store is the largest locally owned gift shop in Tulsa. He said you don't have to be big, to think big.
"Small businesses that do those extra things, that do the extra magic and put in all the extra work to bring in the customers like we do," said Franklin.
The Boxyard, located in the Blue Dome District, had almost all their businesses open, allowing shoppers to weave in and out of stores with bags in hand.
Even Santa himself made an appearance at Riley's Event Center -- posing with pets for holiday pictures.
Brian Kurtz with the Downtown Coordinating Council said shopping local has a greater impact for cities and business owners in Oklahoma.
"That means food on the table, it means kids to have after school activities," said Kurtz. "An economy like Tulsa and Oklahoma when you are reliant on sales tax to fund general operations and capital improvement operations, it goes even further to improve our roads, bridges and parks."
Kurtz said that 67 cents of every dollar spent stays in the local economy.
Something to keep in mind this holiday season.
To find a list of businesses and restaurants in Tulsa, click here.