Community Mourns Loss Of Beloved Former Jenks Coach Allan Trimble
JENKS, Oklahoma - It goes without saying that Allan Trimble will forever be a part of Trojan Nation - shown by the Jenks stadium named after him, and the cards, flowers and memorabilia left outside the stadium following the news of his passing Sunday.
But, aside from the numerous wins and state championship titles, his legacy went far beyond football.
"The way that he looked at life was so warm and engaging, a lot of people will miss that, me especially," said Donna Nelson, who worked with Trimble in the athletic office. ? Her two sons also played for Coach Trimble. She said he impacted them both on and off the field.
"I know for a fact my two boys who played for him, are better men because he was their coach," said Nelson.
Trimble fought ALS for over three years. He retired from being the Jenks football coach after the 2017 season.
Jenks announcer Don King who knew him in college and watched every game of Trimble's long career, said there will never be another coach like him.
"It was about faith family football and academics, those were the four cornerstones of his life he did such a great job. He’s left behind a great legacy."
Mothers Sissy Delluomo and Jeni Lohr both have sons who played with Trimble - remembering his hard fight with ALS. They told News On 6, they take comfort knowing he's in a better place in heaven and in all the hearts he's touched.
?"We know when he gets to heaven, he will have the best seat in the house for the game this weekend, he will be on the sideline with all the boys," said Lohr.
Many other parents News On 6 spoke with said their sons on the football team are saddened by the loss, but as they head into state championship week, they now have extra motivation to win for Coach Trimble.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also reflected on the passing of Trimble saying in part:
“Allan Trimble was a passionate leader in his community and a devoted mentor to many students as a coach at Jenks Public School.”