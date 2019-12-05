News
Suspect Takes Books For Students From Teacher's Porch, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said officers are trying to help a teacher track down schoolbooks that someone stole off her front porch.
Police said the teacher bought these books with her own money, so they'd like to get those back to her as quickly as possible.
Officers said a woman approached this house near 36th Street and Yale on the afternoon of November 14th and grabbed the items off the front porch.
If you know who this woman, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and know that you can remain anonymous.
When calling Crime Stoppers about this, use Reference Case number 2019-071616.