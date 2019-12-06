"We appreciate Uber's transparency in releasing data on sexual violence," Erinn Robinson, RAINN press secretary, said in a statement. "This is an issue that affects every institution in America, and understanding the problem is an important step in the effort to solve it. We'd love to see organizations in every industry, including educational institutions, make a similar effort to track and analyze sexual misconduct within their communities."

The new report comes as the ride-sharing industry at large faces scrutiny over passenger safety. There have been more than 500 allegations against Lyft and Uber between 2014 and 2018 for sexual assault, harassment, kidnapping and even death.

In September, more than a dozen women sued competitor Lyft alleging it mishandled reports of sexual assault. Just this month, nineteen women and one man filed a new lawsuit claiming Lyft puts riders in danger. The women are saying they were raped or sexually assaulted by Lyft drivers. Lyft says "safety is fundamental" adding it launched 14 new safety features this year.