Tulsa Chief Of Police Chuck Jordan Announces His Retirement
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Chief of Police Chuck Jordan officially announced his retirement from the Tulsa Police Department Friday. Jordan started a news conference by telling assembled members of the media that he isn't bowing out due to any difficulties with the city's leaders.
In fact, he praise Mayor G.T. Bynum and his administration for doing an excellent job of working with the department.
Jordan also said that though he's 72, his health is good enough to allow him to continue working.
"It's just kind of my time," he said. "Ten years is a good time for a chief. Most chiefs don't last that long, and I've been very blessed to be here that long."
"We've gone through a lot in the last decade, and all of it is bearable because of such a good department," he said.
Jordan thanked members of the community who backed his decisions - and those who criticized them, because "that's how you make effective change," he said.
He said his hope is that police officers can regain and maintain the trust of all members of the community. He also said he would like to see the community policing initiative continued and expanded. Jordan said he would like to think his legacy is promoting transparency in policing.
Jordan said his proudest moment as chief was seeing the excellent work his officers did in investigating the Good Friday shootings. One of the most difficult? Dealing with reporters from CNN.
He said the coolest moment as an officer was getting to drive a getaway car for an armed robber while undercover.
Jordan said he will remain on the job until February. He plans to stay in the area, he said.
News On 6 reporter Emory Bryan was at the news conference and will have more on Chief Jordan in tonight's newscasts.