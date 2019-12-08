Couple Helps To Rescue Neighbor From Domestic Situation At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA - Newlywed couple Montana and Emily Russell just moved into the Tulsa Hill Apartment Complex, so they haven't met any of their neighbors. However, the couple says that didn't matter when it came to helping their distressed neighbor in the middle of the night.
"I had my pajamas on and flip flops and I jumped the railing, thinking oh my gosh, here we go," Montana Russell told News On 6. Russell was one of the first neighbors to help a distressed woman who lived across his apartment Saturday night.
According to Tulsa police, the woman's boyfriend, Eric Fernandez, had hit her in the head with the butt of a riffle and knocked her unconscious.
When she regained consciousness, Fernandez pointed the rifle at her and threatened to kill her and prevented her from leaving.
Police said she managed to escape to the garage and lock herself in her car and started honking and screaming.
That's when Montana jumped into action. He said he went outside and saw the garage door open with a woman inside her car, panicked and naked, telling him a man was trying to kill her.
"Your mind's racing like what's going to happen and what kind of scenario you will be in," said Montana.
"I woke up when he busted back in and grabbed his gun and that scared me," his wife Emily added.
Montana said other neighbors took her in their apartment. Police arrived minutes later. After five hours of police outside the apartment, Fernandez walked out of the apartment unarmed and surrendered.
"It was as if we had been out here for five minutes as opposed to the 5 hours that we were out here," said Lt. Matt Arnold with Tulsa police. "The biggest most important thing; no one was hurt beyond the initial domestic assault on the victim."
Fernadez was booked for possession of a deadly weapon, Domestic assault by strangulation, and kidnapping.