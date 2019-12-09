Collinsville Moves Forward With New Water Treatment Plant
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - The City of Collinsville says it is moving forward with plans to build a new water treatment plant, and city leaders say residents will notice improvements to the taste of the water.
Officials say the current water treatment plant is 40 years old and in that time, the city's population has tripled. Collinsville leaders said with nearly 800 more homes being built in the next couple of years, they believe it's time to build a plant that'll be able to generate more gallons of water each day.
In the past week, the City approved the loan to pay for the new plant, which will be located near the current one on 154th East Avenue. Assistant City Manager Craig Stokes says the upgrade will also mean better-tasting water for residents.
"Technology has come a long way in the last 40 years and so, the chemical feeds and the injection system of the chemicals will be far greater and will have a better impact on the taste of the water," said Craig Stokes, assistant city manager of operations.
The City said construction should start in the spring and they hope to open the plant by fall 2021.