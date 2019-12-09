News
U.S. Marshals Searching For Heroin Distribution Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.
Jonathan Rosso is wanted for possession and intent to distribute large amounts of heroin.
Marshals said he is member of the Irish mob gang and has a criminal history including burglary and drug use.
They said he is known to visit casinos and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he might be, call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2