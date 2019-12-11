Dog With Rare Autoimmune Disease Continues Recovery
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - Dogs have a way of being there when you need them most. Little did Carisa Ducharne know, Phoenix needed her.
“He was skin and bones. You could see all his ribs and just so inflamed that he couldn’t close his eyes. He had so much swelling and inflammation in his face,” Carisa recalled.
Pheonix was rescued by Ducharne about a month ago, and she brought Phoenix to Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue where she volunteers.
“He’s done nothing but improve every single day,” Carisa said. “I wouldn’t say this is intentional trauma, but neglect is also abuse, and he was without a doubt neglected. I think he can still be the face of neglect and the face of abuse for rural dogs.”
After testing and labs at Family Animal Medicine in Owasso, veterinarians said Phoenix has a rare auto immune disease. They said he's shown amazing recovery in just weeks.
Pheonix has stolen hearts around the country and even the world on social media. Ducharne said people have chimed in on Facebook and Instagram to say how much they love his story and how he's impacted their lives.
“People with autoimmune diseases or burn victims, or just people anywhere having a hard time have reached out saying he's inspired them,” said Ducharne.
People have also donated thousands of dollars, which has paid for his care.
“We treat several of their cases, and this is probably one of the most complicated. He has helped raise money for the whole rescue groups which helps us treat more animals,” said Veterinarian Jenny Nobles.
Ducharne said even though she was the one to save Phoenix, he saved her.
“It’s been super inspiring to be part of his story and it might not change the world, but it changes his world,” Ducharne said.