Police: Claremore Man Could Face Murder Charge After Chase Ends With Brother Drowning
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Claremore man could be charged with murder after his brother drowned following a police chase.
"The vehicle takes off, gets in pursuit, and we received info it was stolen," said Brian Burnett, an officer with Claremore police.
Police said Nazra Daly is being held on a murder complaint because his brother died while he committed a felony. Claremore police said they tried to pull over a car after they saw it blow through a stop sign early this morning, but the driver sped off.
They said the driver, Nazra Daly, sped up, hit a stop sign and kept driving until he crashed into a guard rail near East 510 road and South 4180 road.
Officers said Nazra and his brother Zeth got out of the car and ran off.
"The driver and passenger fled and went different directions," said Burnett.
Burnett said police found Nazra quickly, but say they didn't find Zeth until they heard a scream coming from a nearby creek.
The think he was hiding near the water and fell in.
They said Zeth went under and they tried to save him, but it was too late.
"It was extremely dangerous because of the slope. There no way for officers to get down," he said.
Because Zeth died while his brother committed a felony, Nazra will likely be charged with first degree murder.
"The act of eluding police officers and causing someone to die because of that, therefore we charge first degree murder."
Zeth's friends said he got into bad situations in his life but had a big heart and will be missed greatly.
Burnett said this could have been prevented if Nazra had just pulled over.
"It's dangerous when people take off and run," Burnett said.
Nazra could face several more charges including eluding, possessing a stolen vehicle, and not having a driver's license.