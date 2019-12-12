OSBI Seeks Help Finding Missing 26-Year-Old Garvin County Woman
Authorities are looking Thursday for a missing 26-year-old woman from Garvin County.
The OSBI confirmed to News 9 that authorities believe Challan Bailey is with 30-year-old Cade Humphrey. Authorities said Humphrey is considered armed and dangerous.
Bailey was last seen around lunch time Wednesday in Union City, authorities said.
They also told News 9 that Humphrey missed a court date Wednesday related to assault-and-battery on an officer.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and Garvin County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor case against Cade Humphrey Thursday on suspicion of threatening to perform acts of violence.
Court records show Humphrey has additional charges in Garvin County on suspicion of violating a protective order. Two protective orders have been filed against him in Garvin County, neither of which was from Bailey.