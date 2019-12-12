Glenpool Walmart Checker Featured In 'Chicken Soup For The Soul'
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - For 26 years "Chicken Soup for the Soul" has been publishing inspirational stories for readers all over the world. This year’s Christmas edition features two local women, one the writer and the other the subject of one of its many essays.
The essay titled "Christmas Spirit Aisle Five" is written by Nancy Gallimore about Barbara Grayson and her effect on many of her customers. Barbara is a checker at the Glenpool Walmart, and each holiday she creates and wears a special head-piece celebrating the season.
"I do a Labor Day Weekend one; I do a Memorial Day one for the vet and everyone else," Barbara said.
Her Fourth of July head-piece looks like fireworks exploding over her head. The current Christmas one has trees and snowmen.
"I’m gonna add snow; I’m gonna add Santa, and I’m gonna add garland and some ornaments to the trees," she said.
Customer like Nancy Gallimore love the fun.
"I just think people should be aware of the magic that’s around you," Nancy said. "It’s easy to miss those moments of joy. Embrace them."