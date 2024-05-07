Barnsdall Tornado: Downed Power Lines Blocking Rescue Efforts; People Believed To Be Trapped In Homes

Osage County Emergency Management told News On 6 at the scene that they believe many people are trapped in homes in the hardest hit areas of town.

By: News On 6

There's been one confirmed death in Barnsdall from Monday's tornadic storms.

Rescue efforts have been difficult due to the number of live, downed power lines and a concern of gas leaks.

There are authorities from all over the state converging on the town to help with recovery efforts.

A shelter is setup at the high school in Barnsdall.