Tulsa Security Guard Assists In Arrest By Jumping On Hood Of Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa security guard jumps onto the hood of car in order to catch a man suspected in several crimes in Green Country.
The Security guard said the suspect tried to run him over, so he ended up firing shots at the guy, before catching him and holding him for police.
This is video taken by Jessica Ward, an O'Reilly Auto Parts employee just moments before a security guard working for a hotel tried to stop, then shot at a man wanted in a recent string of robberies and a burglary.
"He tried to run me over with a car," said Security Officer Ty Maxwell with Teem Dekk Security.
Jessica Ward said a man identified by Tulsa Police as Justus Murphy was inside the auto parts store in front of the La Quinta hotel. She said moments after, he ran out of the store and toward the hotel.
“The security guard tried to stop him after I told him he stole from us, and he drew his gun and tried to get the guy to get out of his car," said Ward.
Ward took out her phone and began recording. She said the Security Guard tried to block Murphy in, but he got inside the car started to take off.
You can see Security Guard Ty Maxwell on the hood of the car with his gun drawn, and seconds later, Murphy accelerates. Just moments after the video ends, Ty Maxwell said Murphy took out a gun.
"I had the gun pointed at him and fired two shots in the center console that's when he dropped his gun and got out of the car," said Security Officer Murphy.
Tulsa Police said Murphy is a suspect in several check cashing store robberies and a home burglary in Tulsa.
Glenpool Police said Murphy is also a suspect in one of their robbery cases. Maxwell said he's just grateful to be going home safe.
"I have to get home, I have children, I am a father, I have to be there for my children so that was just the one thing. I have to make it home," said Security Officer Maxwell.
Police said they are thankful Maxwell was able to catch Murphy. He was arrested for several felonies.