Inola Elementary Collecting Donations For Family of Six After House Fire
INOLA, Oklahoma - A Rogers County family of six is starting over after a fire heavily damaged their mobile home.
Inola Elementary School is collecting donations for the family until Wednesday December 18.
Just one day after the fire, there is already a pile of donations at the main office in the school, for the four children and their mother, who is fighting cancer.
"She's an amazing woman. She really is,” Megan Hammons said.
Hammons is the mother’s sister-in-law. She said the mother, along with her mother-in-law, grabbed three kids, a 9-month-old, a two-year-old and a three-year-old and escaped the fire.
"They are all bunch of little wild childs but they're amazing. They're sweet and they love their momma and their daddy,” Hammons said.
She said the oldest was in his kindergarten class; and his teacher, Miss Flannigan, helped make all the donations possible.
Aside from all the clothes and toys, there is furniture and food on the way, too.
"We have people who have already given us a storage unit because we know that the donations are going to be a lot and they have nowhere to put them all right now,” Assistant Principal T.J. Helling said.
"That's what's great about this community,” Inola Volunteer Fire Chief Carl Day said.
Day said the fire started in a bedroom, but investigators don’t know the cause yet.
Hammons is confident with the community’s help the family will overcome this latest challenge they are facing.
"They've been through a lot already and they'll get through this. It's just going to take some time,” Hammons said.
If you’d like to help, see the flyer below for clothing sizes for family, or click here for a link to the GoFundMe page.