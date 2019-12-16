WW Shrimp And Avocado Appetizers
Angela Parris with WW has a great, healthy appetizer to take to holiday parties.
Ingredients:
1⁄4 cup reduced calorie mayonnaise
1 tsp prepared wasabi paste
1⁄2 tsp soy sauce
1⁄2 large, seedless cucumbers, cut into twenty-four 1/4-inch-thick slices
1⁄2 avocado, medium, quartered and then cut into 24 slices
8 oz cooked shrimp, about 24 small, peeled and deveined
2 large, finely chopped fresh radishes
1⁄4cup mint leaves, left whole (for garnish)
Instructions:
To make wasabi mayonnaise, in a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, wasabi paste and soy sauce until smooth.
To assemble appetizers, place cucumber slices on a serving platter and spread each with 1/2 teaspoon of wasabi mayonnaise. Place a slice of avocado on top and then top each with a shrimp; sprinkle with radish and top with a mint leaf. Yields 2 appetizers per serving.
Serving size: Yields 2 appetizers per serving
Notes: We prefer the flavor of the wasabi mayo when made with wasabi paste, but if you can't find it, wasabi powder works, too.