Natalie Mikles from Made in Oklahoma shows us how to make a super simple holiday appetizer using local ingredients.

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened
8 ounces goat cheese
8 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 jar Suan's Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly

Directions:

Combine goat cheese and cream cheese, mixing until thoroughly combined.

Fold in bacon.

Transfer the mixture into a shallow baking dish, leveling with spatula.

Spread pepper jelly on top to cover.

Bake 10 to 15 minutes.

Serve warm with toast points or crackers.