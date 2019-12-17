News
Festive Pepper Jelly Spread
Natalie Mikles from Made in Oklahoma shows us how to make a super simple holiday appetizer using local ingredients.
Ingredients:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
8 ounces goat cheese
8 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 jar Suan's Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
Directions:
Combine goat cheese and cream cheese, mixing until thoroughly combined.
Fold in bacon.
Transfer the mixture into a shallow baking dish, leveling with spatula.
Spread pepper jelly on top to cover.
Bake 10 to 15 minutes.
Serve warm with toast points or crackers.