Tulsa Police: 1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting
Wednesday, December 18th 2019, 4:35 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man has died after an officer-involved shooting near West 23rd Street and Southwest Blvd.
Officers said a man went into the QuikTrip around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and pulled a gun on the security guard.
When officers arrived, they gave commands to the suspect and said he did not comply.
Police said that is when officers fired at the suspect.
Officials said the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.
Police said the officers were not injured.
The QT is still closed as of Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story...