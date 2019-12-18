TPS To Hold Meetings On School Closure Recommendations
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools will be holding three more meetings to update families on plans to close four schools next year due to the budget deficit.
Parents and families at Grimes, Mark Twain, and Jones Elementary schools will meet Wednesday night. Families at Wright Elementary met Tuesday night.
Tulsa Public Schools administrators are telling families they want to move the children at those four schools to two other schools in the district.
Those schools are Patrick Henry Elementary and Eliot Elementary.
News On 6 was not allowed in the meeting last night at Wright Elementary, but it was live-streamed on the Parent Teacher Association's Facebook page.
TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist told families that they would have an option to move kids to any other school in the district.
The district is trying to fix a nearly $20 million budget hole. They said closing Grimes, Jones, and Wright Elementary -- and consolidating Mark Twain into Wayan Tisdale Fine Arts Academy -- could save $3 million.
Another $3 million could also be saved by increasing class sizes by an average of one student.
The Tulsa Board of Education will vote on the proposal next month.