Former Fort Gibson Police Chief Accused Of Sexual Harassment
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - A Fort Gibson town employee has filed sexual harassment and assault claims against former Police Chief Donnie Yarbrough.
Town Attorney Larry Moore confirmed Yarbrough resigned Dec. 23. In a tort claim sent to town administrators, the employee detailed more than six months of what she called "numerous and unrelenting" incidents.
She said it started with Yarbrough making unwanted comments but quickly escalated to something much worse.
In December of last year, the employee said Yarbrough called her into his office about a work matter, and then exposed himself to her. She said he asked her "if she wanted some" and "did she like what she saw."
The woman said Yarbrough continually asked the woman to have sex with him and then forced himself on her in July.
The employee said she was once again called into his office about a work issue, but this time, after Yarbrough exposed himself to her, she said he tried to force her to perform sex acts on him. When she refused, she said he pulled down her skirt and sexually assaulted her.
She said the chief told her he'd sent all the other officers away so they couldn't hear her scream. The woman said she reported the chief after that incident, and OSBI launched an investigation in August.
The employee said responsibility goes beyond just Mr. Yarbrough, saying "It was well-known within the department...that Police Chief Yarbrough was a pervert who sexually harassed his female subordinates and/or employees." The claim is addressed to the town clerk, town commissioners, and the police department, asking for 175-thousand dollars in damages.
Attorneys for both sides did not give a comment as of air-time on Monday, Dec, 30. The OSBI's findings from their investigation were sent to the Muskogee County District Attorney, but he told News On 6 he's recusing himself from the case.
That means the Attorney General will appoint a D-A from a different county to decide whether or not charges will be filed against Yarbrough.