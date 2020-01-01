Missouri Carjacking Suspect Arrested In Sand Springs Following Pursuit
An early morning chase involving the Creek County Sheriff's Office, Sand Springs Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol ended with the arrest of a carjacking suspect out of Missouri.
An arrest report said two men stopped at an adult video store in Missouri Wednesday morning. The report said the driver of the truck went inside the store, but the passenger stayed inside the pickup and fell asleep.
The arrest report shows when the passenger woke up, a masked man was driving the truck and pointing a gun at the passenger's head.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Brandon Kirby, 40, of Mannford.
The arrest report said Kirby drove through Kansas, Missouri and then to Oklahoma, holding the victim against his will. The report shows Kirby ingested methamphetamine, pistol whipped the victim and continually threatened him with the gun.
OHP said the victim called 911 after Kirby finally let him and a goat out of the truck in rural Creek County.
Creek County deputies called OnStar and tracked down the stolen truck in Sand Springs, the arrest report states.
The report shows Sand Springs Police tried to stop the truck, but the driver kept going, starting a pursuit.
The arrest report said OnStar was able to slow down the truck to about 15 MPH, then a Creek County Deputy used stop sticks to flatten the truck's tires at 177th West Avenue and Wekiwa Road in Sand Springs.
Even with flat tires, the reports said Kirby kept driving and an OHP Trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver, which pushed the truck into a ditch and ended the chase at 161st West Avenue and Wekiwa.
Investigators said Kirby jumped out of the truck and ran, staring a short foot pursuit. While on the run, investigators said Kirby dropped a mask and gun, which were both recovered by law enforcement.
The report said a deputy found Kirby trying to hide in some tall grass next to a drainage ditch along Highway 412.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Kirby was recently released from prison and has multiple convictions out of Creek, Osage and Okmulgee Counties. The arrest report shows Kirby was wanted in Osage County for second degree burglary.