McAlester Police Investigate Shooting Death of Taxi Cab Driver
The McAlester Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a taxi cab driver.
Captain Kevin Hearod says someone call 911 Wednesday morning to report gunshots near the 200 block of West Delaware.
Hearod says when officers went to check it out, they discovered 25-year-old Dustin Parker shot to death in a Rover Taxi cab. Investigators say Parker was working at the time and say they found several bullet holes in the driver’s side window.
Hearod says tracking dogs from the Jackie Brannon Correctional are helping search for the shooter.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are also helping with the investigation.
