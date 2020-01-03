Manhunt Continues After Customer Robbed Outside Wagoner County Dispensary
COWETA, Oklahoma - Wagoner County Deputies and other agencies search for two people they say tried to rob someone outside of a dispensary near Coweta.
Deputies said there are three suspects, but they already have one in custody. The suspects were trying to get money and marijuana from someone outside the MedPharm dispensary, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said one of the suspects pistol whipped the victim.
Wagoner County Deputies and Coweta Police teamed up for a manhunt in the area after the attempted robbery. They said they were called to the MedPharm dispensary at 6:30 Thursday night and searched until midnight.
Deputies found one of the suspects in the field behind the dispensary. They also found a gun.
The guard inside the dispensary heard the commotion and tried to confront the suspects, but they took off.
Deputies sent out a Facebook post urging people to avoid the area after the robbery.
"We had the Tulsa Police Department helicopter up in the air for approximately the last hour looking for the other two subjects that are out there," Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said Thursday night.
Deputies say the victim had minor bruises from being pistol whipped but will be OK.