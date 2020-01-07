TPS Board Discusses Possible Closure Of 4 Elementary Schools
TULSA, Oklahoma - The possible closure of four Tulsa elementary schools was top of discussion at Monday night’s 4 ½ hour long, school board meeting.
While the board discussed the recommendations, members are not scheduled to vote for another two weeks.
The recommendations include closing Wright, Mark Twain, Grimes, and Jones and then having those students go to other schools depending on where they live.
If the board approves the recommendations, TPS says they will start contacting families who would be impacted the next day.
Parents were able to get up at the end of the meeting and voice any concerns or comments they had, and many of them took the opportunity to urge board members to vote against the recommendations.
"I am upset like many of the other parents here. The district is claiming they have some sort of crisis, but they manufactured it themselves,” says parent Greg Jennings. "This isn't going to get any better. You can't close neighborhood schools and then open charter schools and claim that you have declining enrollment that is impacting your budget."
